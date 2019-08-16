Cincinnati Bell +15% as Wells sees 59% undervaluation

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) has climbed to a 14.8% gain on the day after a Wells Fargo analyst says the shares could be worth at least double current value.

Looking at the sale of Presidio to BC Partners, analyst Jennifer Fritzsche applies that deal's 9x multiple to Cincinnati Bell's IT service and hardware division, and a 6x multiple to the company's entertainment and communications business.

That results in a sum-of-the-parts equity value of $10.90/share -- 142% above the current $4.51.

Other deals in small regional fiber telecom back up her assertion that Cincinnati Bell is a "mispriced" asset, she says.