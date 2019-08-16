Apollo Global gets into impact investing - Bloomberg

Apollo Global Management (APO +2.9% ) seeks to raise at least $1B for its first social impact fund, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

It's part of a trend. Alternative asset managers are starting funds to focus on meeting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets in an effort to produce a steady stream of fees and diversify offerings.

KKR (KKR +2.4% ) recently exceeded its $1B goal for its first global impact fund, Bloomberg reports. Blackstone Group (BX +3% ) and Carlyle Group (CG +3% ) have recently hired executives to build impact strategies.

