FDA OKs AbbVie's Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2%

The FDA approves AbbVie (ABBV +2.1% ) JAK inhibitor RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have failed to respond adequately to or are intolerant of methotrexate.

