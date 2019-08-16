FDA OKs AbbVie's Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2%

The FDA approves AbbVie (ABBV +2.1%) JAK inhibitor RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have failed to respond adequately to or are intolerant of methotrexate.
RA-related tickers: Gilead Sciences (GILD +0.1%), Pfizer (PFE +1.1%), Mallinckrodt (MNK +2.9%), Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS +10.8%), Eli Lilly (LLY -0.2%), Incyte (INCY +2.6%), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +0.5%), Sanofi (SNY +0.9%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.5%), Amgen (AMGN +2.3%), Galapagos NV (GLPG +1.7%), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.5%), UCB SA (OTCPK:UCBJF), Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (OTCPK:BIOVF), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY +2.5%)
