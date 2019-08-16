Deere gains on better than feared quarterly results, cost cut plans

Deere (DE +2.8% ) is higher after FQ3 earnings missed Wall Street estimates but apparently were better than some investors had feared given how much trade and weather disruptions have roiled farmers.

Deere now forecasts FY 2019 equipment sales to rise ~4% with full-year net income of $3.2B after three months ago equipment predicting sales growth of 5% and $3.3B profit.

"We view Deere's Q3 results and outlook as more resilient than feared," Goldman Sachs analysts said.

Deere also announced a review of its cost structure and measures including a 20% production cut at its factories in Illinois and Iowa in the face of weak demand after Q3 production costs rose by two percentage points from the year-ago quarter.

Deere says it will reveal more details of the cost plan in its FQ4 results, which could include more long-term structural changes to adjust to current market dynamics, says Bloomberg's Chris Ciolino.

FQ3 operating profit in Deere's biggest money-making segment, agriculture machinery, fell 24% Y/Y, partly the result of higher production costs, along with lower shipment volumes.