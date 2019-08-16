Thyssenkrupp CEO seeing strong interest in elevator unit

Possible bidders for Thyssenkrupp's (OTCPK:TYEKF +3.7% ) elevator division are under pressure to come up with firm offers, CEO Guido Kerkhoff reportedly told Der Spiegel.

"Strategic investors and private equity will miss out at first if a listing happens," Kerkhoff said. "This is putting them under pressure. You won't believe how many phone calls I'm currently getting from that corner."

Thyssenkrupp is evaluating a deal for elevators that could fetch more than $15B in a dual-track process which could result in an IPO, a joint venture or an outright sale.