Bitcoin's bad week could be part of a trend - Bloomberg

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is having its worst week of the year, and an analysis of price-chart patterns doesn't raise hopes for any sustained rebound as each new high is lower than its last.

The biggest crypto asset by market value fell about 15% this week to ~$10,145 recently, the biggest five-day slide since November, according to Bloomberg. (Since the Bloomberg article, which published at 9:48 AM ET, bitcoin has regained some ground and trading at ~$10,400.)

For bitcoin to break the trend, it would have to rise above its latest high of $12,316 reached on Aug. 6. If it doesn't exceed that level, that's likely to validate the current down channel.