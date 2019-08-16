Kratos Defense gets Goldman upgrade as drones set to take off

Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS +6.1%) flies higher after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $26 price target, raised from $24, saying 2020 is shaping up for a substantial growth acceleration for the company.
Goldman's Noah Poponak says KTOS's "multi-year, multi-program, strong long-term growth story is intact and approaching," while the shares are down 30% from a 52-week high, which provides a buying opportunity.
Beyond 2020, the company's organic revenue could grow in a 23%-30% range annually through 2023, Poponak says.
KTOS's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, but both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Bearish.
