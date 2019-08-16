Trump called three bank CEOs as markets slid - CNBC

President Trump held a conference call with the CEOs of three Wall Street banks on Wednesday as the stock market fell sharply, CNBC reports, citing people familiar with the situation.

He asked the CEOs -- JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon, Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, and Citigroup's Michael Corbat -- about the health of the U.S. consumer.

They told him that consumers are doing fine, but could be doing better if such issues as the China-U.S. trade dispute were resolved.

They also told him that the trade war is hurting the outlook for capital spending by companies and discussed the Fed and the global economic slowdown that has spurred central banks to start easing monetary policy.

Bloomberg first reported on the call.

Bank stocks were among the sectors punished the most by Wednesday's market downturn; in early afternoon trading on Friday, financials are among the best-performing stocks.