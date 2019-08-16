Total rig count gains 1; oil rigs rise by 6

The total count of active U.S. drilling rigs rises by 1 to 935, according to the latest weekly report from Baker Hughes.

The oil rig count rises by 6 to 770, breaking a streak of six straight weekly declines, but gas rigs decline by 4 to 165; a year ago at this time, 869 oil rigs were active.

WTI crude holds on to modest gains, +0.3% to $54.67/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX