Strong day for semis after Nvidia beats

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 2.7% compared to the 2% gain for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) after Nvidia and Applied Materials reported earnings beats yesterday after the bell. Applied Materials reversed its gains during the earnings call, when management said they're not ready to call the cycle's bottom.

Top semi movers: AMD (AMD +5.3% ), ON Semi (ON +4.6% ), Monolithic Power (MPWR +4.3% ), Marvell (MRVL +4.1% ), Silicon Motion (SLAB +3.9% ).

Related semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH