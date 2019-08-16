Stocks extend gains as rush to safer havens ebbs

Stocks continue to rebound as a lull in trade drama and signs of global efforts to stimulate growth calm investors.

The rush into Treasurys abates as an appetite for risk returns. The 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 3 basis points to 1.556%, while the 2-year yield falls almost 1 bp to 1.489%, widening the gap between the widely watched benchmark securities.

The Nasdasq advances 1.8% , the S&P 500 climbs 1.5% , and the Dow rises 1.2% .

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, financials ( +1.9% ), industrials ( +1.9% ), and information technology ( +1.9% ) make the biggest comebacks, while utilities ( +0.4% ) and real estate ( +0.7% ) lag the broader market's gains.

Crude oil rises 0.4% to $54.69 per barrel.

Gold falls 0.5% to $1,523.00 per ounce.