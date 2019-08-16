Stocks extend gains as rush to safer havens ebbs

Stocks continue to rebound as a lull in trade drama and signs of global efforts to stimulate growth calm investors.
The rush into Treasurys abates as an appetite for risk returns. The 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 3 basis points to 1.556%, while the 2-year yield falls almost 1 bp to 1.489%, widening the gap between the widely watched benchmark securities.
The Nasdasq advances 1.8%, the S&P 500 climbs 1.5%, and the Dow rises 1.2%.
Among S&P 500 industry sectors, financials (+1.9%), industrials (+1.9%), and information technology (+1.9%) make the biggest comebacks, while utilities (+0.4%) and real estate (+0.7%) lag the broader market's gains.
Crude oil rises 0.4% to $54.69 per barrel.
Gold falls 0.5% to $1,523.00 per ounce.
Dollar Index edges up 0.1% to 98.20.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox