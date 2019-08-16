Good news/bad news: There's a lot to like in the economy

For all the angst in the stock and bond markets this week, the economic news looks surprisingly upbeat, with July retail sales reflecting especially healthy consumer spending. The housing market and two manufacturing indexes also turned in better-than-expected readings. Stronger-than-expected: The August NAHB housing market index indicates strong builder confidence at 66 vs. 65 consensus and up from 65 in July.

August Philly Fed business outlook of +16.8 is brighter than the. +10 consensus; still it slowed from the 22-point increase in July. August Empire State manufacturing survey index increased 4.8 points vs. the estimate for a 2.5 increase, and outpaced +4.3 in July. July retail sales increased 0.7% from June, stronger than the 0.3% rise expected; core retail sales were especially strong, up 0.9% vs. consensus of +0.5% and faster than the +0.6% increase in June. Retail sales, excluding auto, and retail sales control group also outpaced expectations. And speaking about spending, inflation picked up in July, rising 0.3% M/M, stronger than the 0.2% estimate and the 0.1% rise in June; core CPI also increased 0.3% from June vs. consensus of +0.2% and the same pace as June’s reading. Y/Y, inflation is up 1.8%, closing in on the Fed’s 2.0% target. July building permits of 1.336M surpassed the 1.270M expected and increased from 1.232M in Jue. However, housing starts -- part of the same report -- didn’t live up to expectations. (see “weaker-than-expected” section) NFIB small business optimism index increased to 104.7 in July, beating the consensus of 103.0 and 103.3 in June. July import prices rose more than expected, up 0.2% M/M, vs. estimate of -0.1% and vs. -1.1% in June. Export prices increased 0.2% M/M vs. -0.1% consensus and -0.6% in June. Q2 productivity also exceeded expectations, rising 2.3% vs. +1.5% expected; unit labor costs also came in higher than expected, up 2.4% from 2.0% expected.

Weaker-than-expected: While business confidence has been shaky for awhile, now the consumer is becoming more uncertain as new tariffs loom. The August consumer sentiment reading of 92.1 trails the consensus of 97.5 and falls from 98.4 in July; Current economic conditions index of 107.4 compares with consensus of 110.4 and July’s 110.7 reading; index of consumer expectations slips to 82.3 misses the estimate of 89.0 and weakens from 90.5 in the prior month.

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose 9K to 220K vs. consensus of 208K; continuous claims increased more than expected +39K to 1.726M vs. consensus of 1.690M. July housing starts, falling 4.0% to 1.191M trailed the estimate of 1.259M and slowed from 1.241M pace in June. June business inventories, at $2.035.7B, were unchanged from May, but fell short of the expectation for a 0.1% increase; inventory/sales ratio of 1.39 rose from 1.34 Y/Y.