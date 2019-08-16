More on RISE Education Cayman Q2 results

RISE Education (REDU -0.9% ) reported Q2 revenue of $53.5M, increase was primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from educational programs.

Total number of student enrollments increased by 26% Y/Y to 10,106 and Student retention rate at self-owned learning centers increased to ~72% Y/Y.

The total number of the Company’s learning centers increased to 408, consisting of 80 self-owned and 328 franchised learning centers.

Revenues from Educational programs $47.3M (+22.8% Y/Y); Franchise revenue $5.8M (+19.9% Y/Y) and Other revenues $0.3M (+5.3% Y/Y).

Overall Q2 margins: Gross increased 190 bps to 56.3%; operating declined 740 bps to 11.8%; adj. operating was 20.9% and adj. EBITDA also declined 90 bps to 24.2%.

Q2 Operating expenses increased by 54.6% Y/Y to $23.8M, with S&M at $10.3M (+41% Y/Y) and G&A at $13.5M (+66.8% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities was $18.8M for the quarter.

As of June 30, 2019 the company had combined cash and equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment and loan to a related party of $165.3M.

Q3 2019 Outlook: Revenue growth of ~18% to 20% Y/Y (RMB410-417M).

