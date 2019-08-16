Hi-Crush, U.S. Silica see diminished activity through year's end

Proppant oilfield service operators Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) and U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) are preparing for a likely decline in U.S. land operations through this year's H2 and into 2020 as customers seek to avoid overspending, Natural Gas Intelligence reports.

Sand demand for fracturing services is seen increasing over the long term, "but there's unlikely to be new sand supply or last-mile services added to the market," HCR CEO Bob Rasmus said during the company's earnings conference call.

HCR expects Q3 sand sales volumes will total 2.4M-2.7M tons, aligned with "flat to potentially declining completions activity," CFO Laura Fulton said, adding "we are moderating certain activities to minimize costs in our northern white production facilities in response to these market conditions."

"The contraction has begun, but consolidation of the industry could be a slow process, and the competitive landscape won't change overnight," Rasmus said.

SLCA, which reported selling a record 3.9M tons of sand during Q2, expects Q3 proppant volumes to increase by ~10% Q/Q, "although some softening" is expected in Q4 as E&P budgets "are stretched and activity levels decline," CEO Bryan Shinn said in his company's earnings call.

Costs per ton continue to come down, especially in west Texas, but "we do expect to see some softening in [Q4], as oilfield activity levels are anticipated to moderate as producers focus on living within their cash flows," Shinn said.