Nat gas futures pull back on cooler weather outlook

Natural gas prices slide as weather forecasts anticipate cooler temperatures ahead, with the September contract settling -2.2% to $2.19/MMBtu.

"Increasing heat this weekend and into early next week... will be short-lived. [There's] confidence increasing on a notable blast of cooler air" to close next week, says weather consulting firm BAMWX.

Despite the drop, nat gas prices have rebounded after hitting a more than three-year low earlier this month, as worries eased of too much supply in the market.

Gas futures jumped 4.2% higher yesterday after the Energy Information Administration's weekly report said gas in storage rose by 49B cf, well below forecasts for a 61B cf increase.

