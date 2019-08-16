Trupanion cut at Craig-Hallum with challenges ahead for pet insurance market

Trupanion (TRUP -9.4% ) tumbles to its lowest level since January after Craig-Hallum downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $29 price target, cut from $38, citing growing concerns about deteriorating operating metrics, including the market for pet insurance and the competitive landscape.

Craig-Hallum analyst Craig Ellich says while there is little question that the animal health industry, especially the pet market, boasts many strengths, but deterioration in some of TRUP's key operating metrics signals more challenges ahead for the pet insurance market and growth could slow over the next several quarters.

TRUP's average Sell Side Rating is Buy, but its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Very Bearish and its Quant Rating is Bearish.