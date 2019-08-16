Disney shoulders blame on tepid 'Star Wars' attraction launch

Disney (DIS +1.2% ) is seeing a muted response to its first Star Wars park attraction, the WSJ notes, pointing not only to the company's role in deterring visitors but also pricing that was steep for many.

It opened Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland at the end of May, and Disney had by then logged reservations through June 23.

But promotion and warnings of crowding caused "tremendous concern" that ended up deterring visitors, the company believes.

And that led in part to a disappointing earnings report, with CFO Christine McCarthy pointing to specifics: Disneyland attendance drops were driven by lower passholder visitation amid demand management for Galaxy's Edge.

She also noted some potential visitors to the Florida parks postponed trips in order to wait for the Star Wars land to open there.

Disney's opening the Disney World (Hollywood Studios) version of Galaxy's Edge on Aug. 29; a second major ride at those lands will open Dec. 5 at Hollywood Studios and Jan. 17 at Disneyland.