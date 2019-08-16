Whiting Petroleum bounces, ignoring Wells Fargo downgrade

Whiting Petroleum (WLL +3.9% ) pushes higher despite receiving a downgrade from Wells Fargo, with shares already cut in half since reporting a surprise Q2 loss and a big drop in revenues.

Wells downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with an $11 price target, trimmed from $12, saying WLL's free cash generation potential is highly sensitive to oil price levels.

At a strip pricing scenario, Wells analyst Gordon Douthat does not model meaningful free cash generation for WLL through 2021, "thereby extending the timeline of its de-levering process in the absence of higher prices."

WLL's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, although its Quant Rating is Neutral.