Fed's Mester preferred keeping rates steady - Reuters

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said that she would have preferred the Fed to keep rates steady at its July meeting, but "it's a close call."

“I could see scenarios where we hold rates steady. I could see scenarios where we move the rate down," she told Reuters in an interview. "I think we just have to take the time to really evaluate."

Mester, who isn't a voting member on the Fed's policy-making committee this year, still sees the U.S. economy increasing this year in line with its long-run potential and inflation rising to the Fed's 2% goal.

Risks, though, are serious and "weighed to the downside."

Since the July Fed meeting there's been even more market volatility and earlier this week the yield curve inverted in the 2-year/10-year section, which widely watched as a recession warning.

But that inversion hasn't lasted long enough to predict an economic downturn. “It’s hard to read a strong signal from that, but you don’t ignore that signal,” she said.