BMO Capital Markets, Cantor Fitzgerald settle with SEC on ADRs

BMO Capital Markets, part of Bank of Montreal (BMO +1.2% ), will pay more than $3.9M and Cantor Fitzgerald will pay more than $647,000 to settle charges of improper handling of "pre-released" American Depositary Receipts, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

According to the SEC's orders, both Cantor Fitzgerald and BMO Capital obtained pre-released ADRs when they should have known that the pre-release transactions were not backed by foreign shares.

The SEC found that both brokers improperly obtained pre-released ADRs indirectly from other broker-dealers, and the order as to Cantor Fitzgerald finds that the firm also improperly obtained pre-released ADRs directly from depositary banks.

