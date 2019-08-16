Argentina crisis forces steep capex cuts at YPF

YPF (YPF +0.4% ) says it will cut capital spending by $100M-$120M per month to make up for expected losses resulting from the Argentine government's announced 90-day freeze on oil prices.

The capex reduction will offset the negative earnings impact of the price freeze, after excluding any cost reductions stemming from this week's currency depreciation, YPF CEO Daniel Gonzalez says.

The comments come on the same day that the government published an emergency decree prohibiting companies from raising retail gasoline and diesel prices despite the rout of the peso that accompanied a broad selloff of assets following the country's electoral primary last weekend.