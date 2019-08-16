Biggest recession risk is fear of inflation, says BofA's CEO - Bloomberg

"We have nothing to fear about a recession right now except for the fear of recession," Bank of America (BAC +3% ) CEO Brian Moynihan, said in a Bloomberg Television interview today.

This week's bond-market volatility was driven by issues outside the U.S., he said, adding that inside the U.S., recession risks are low as consumer spending remains strong.

Earlier this week, stock markets got spooked as the 2-year/10-year section of the Treasury yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007, a signal of increased recession risk.

Yesterday the 10-year Treasury yield slipped below 1.5% for the first time since August 2016.

Moynihan said those occurred due to slowing economic growth in China and Europe, combined with U.S. businesses adjusting supply chains to deal with the increased threat of tariffs.