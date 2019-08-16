Increase in financial sector ETF overflows look overdone

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF +2%) saw $3B in outflows so far this month, putting the ETF on the verge of beating December's record outflow of $3.1B, according to Bloomberg data.
The outflows reflect concerns about falling interest rates and recession fears.
Recent economic data points to a resilient economy and a strong consumer, and financials aren't being hurt yet, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told Bloomberg TV. That's making the sector look oversold, he said.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox