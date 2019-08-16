Increase in financial sector ETF overflows look overdone

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF +2% ) saw $3B in outflows so far this month, putting the ETF on the verge of beating December's record outflow of $3.1B, according to Bloomberg data.

The outflows reflect concerns about falling interest rates and recession fears.

Recent economic data points to a resilient economy and a strong consumer, and financials aren't being hurt yet, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told Bloomberg TV. That's making the sector look oversold, he said.

