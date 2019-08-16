Retailers post big rally

Beaten-up retail stocks (XRT +2.1% ) are leading the market higher this session as the broader market bounces.

Among today's gainers in the group, nearly all of which are lower for the full year: TLRD +16.9% , HOME +11.4% , FRAN +10.1% , CHS +8.6% , ODP +7.4% , GNC +6.8% , RAD +5.6% , EXPR +5.6% , FL +5.1% , ZUMZ +4.6% , GES +4.4% , FOSL +4.2% , AEO +4% , GME +4% , DBI +4% , GCO +3.8% , SCVL +3.4% , URBN +3.1% .