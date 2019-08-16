Retailers post big rally

Beaten-up retail stocks (XRT +2.1%) are leading the market higher this session as the broader market bounces.
Among today's gainers in the group, nearly all of which are lower for the full year: TLRD +16.9%, HOME +11.4%, FRAN +10.1%, CHS +8.6%, ODP +7.4%, GNC +6.8%, RAD +5.6%, EXPR +5.6%, FL +5.1%, ZUMZ +4.6%, GES +4.4%, FOSL +4.2%, AEO +4%, GME +4%, DBI +4%, GCO +3.8%, SCVL +3.4%, URBN +3.1%.
Earnings reports are scheduled next Tuesday from Home Depot (HD +0.9%), Kohl's (KSS +2.8%) and TJX (TJX +2.4%); next Wednesday from Lowe's (LOW +0.6%), Target (TGT +2%) and L Brands (LB +3.4%); and on Thursday from Dicks (DKS +2.2%), Gap (GPS +4%) and Ross Stores (ROST +1.7%).
