Intercontinental Exchange to offer futures paying out in bitcoin

Intercontinental Exchange's (ICE +1.3% ) Bakkt gets the go-ahead from New York State's Department of Financial Services to provide custody services for bitcoin in conjunction with the launch of physically delivered bitcoin futures contracts.

Its bitcoin futures contracts will be listed for trading on Intercontinental Exchange Futures US cleared through ICE Clear US; both entities are affiliates of Bakkt.

To date, DFS has approved 22 charters or licenses for companies in the virtual currency marketplace.

"This now enables us to offer institutional-grade custody via the Bakkt Warehouse alongside the federally regulated Bakkttm Bitcoin Futures contracts,” said Bakkt COO Adam White.