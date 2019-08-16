Tegna jumps 11% on report Apollo approached with deal

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) vaulted to a 10.7% gain in the last four minutes of trading alongside news that Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) approached the broadcaster about a sale.

That first contact came at the beginning of the year, The Wall Street Journal reports, with a formal board letter coming in February with a premium offer.

Apollo is looking to increase its ownership of television stations, and would consider other options including merging its stations into Tegna or selling them to Tegna, according to the report.