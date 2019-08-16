ETFs attract investors in a volatile week

Even with this week's market turmoil, investors put $7B into exchange-traded funds during the week ended Aug. 15, according to ETF.com.

U.S. equity ETFs took in almost $5.5B but pulled $3.8B out of international equity ETFs, including $1.2B from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM +1.4% ) and $628M from iShares core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG +1.4% ).

U.S. fixed income ETFs brought in $4.4B as the 30-year Treasury bond yield sank to a record low of 1.91% on Thursday.

YTD, U.S. fixed-income ETFs have pulled in $76B YTD, the most of all asset classes. YTD net inflows for all U.S.-listed ETFS is $136.8B vs. $156.1B at this time last year.