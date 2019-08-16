Stocks end down week with nice upside move

Stocks wrapped up their most volatile week this year with a broad-based rally, as a rebound in bond yields eased fears of a recession that had caused such consternation earlier this week.

Some traders tied today's rebound in bond yields to a report that Germany would issue more debt to stimulate its economy.

And given the 3% stock market selloff earlier this week and the lack of bad news today, conditions also may have been set for a bounce from oversold levels.

Still, the major stock averages posted their third straight weekly losses, with the Dow dropping 1.5%, the S&P slumping 1% and the Nasdaq retreating 0.8%.

Today, all 11 S&P 500 sectors finished higher, with nine groups finishing at least 1% higher and industrials (+1.9%), information technology (+1.9%) and financials (+1.9%) posting nearly 2% gains.

Despite the rally in equities, demand for U.S. Treasurys held firm amid lingering growth concerns; the 2-year yield slipped 2 bps to 1.47%, and the 10-year yield added a basis point to 1.54%.

WTI crude oil settled +0.7% to $54.87/bbl and ended up 0.7% for the week.