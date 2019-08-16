Goldman investment management arm sees one more rate cut this year

Goldman Sachs's (NYSE:GS) investment management arm is waiting for a better opportunity to buy the dip, Bloomberg reports.

Equities and credit still look better than government bonds, as it rejects fears of an imminent recession.

Actually, the unit's stance calls for only one more interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year. That contrasts with traders who expect three more 25-basis point rate cuts this year, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

“We don’t subscribe to the view that this is the end of the business cycle,” said Executive Director David Copsey, who is part of the global portfolio solutions group managing about $122B at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Rather, the group's main thesis sees economic growth continuing to slow from an elevated level, recession risk low, and core inflation gradually rising higher.

“The reaction from bonds is probably somewhat overdone now,” Copsey said. “To justify these yield levels and the market pricing of rate cuts, we would need to see a further deterioration in the growth data, beyond our current expectations.”