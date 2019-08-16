BlackRock TCP Capital notes offering prices

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) prices $150M of 3.9% notes due 2024.

Closing of the transaction expected to be delivered and paid for on Aug. 23, 2019.

Intends to use the proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under its credit facilities (which will increase the funds under the credit facilities available to the company to make additional investments in portfolio companies in accordance with its investment objective) and for other general corporate purposes, including payment of operating expenses.

Previously: BlackRock TCP Capital files $600M mixed shelf (Aug. 16)