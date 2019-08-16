Canada awards C$3B contract to General Dynamics

Canada's government announces a contract with General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) for equipment that will be manufactured in a region where the ruling Liberal Party needs need to perform well in this October's election.

Defense Minister Sajjan says Canada will buy 360 light armored vehicles from GD in a deal worth as much as C$3B (US$2.26), and is offering the company a C$650M repayable loan.

The vehicles will be built in London, Ontario, a province from which the Liberals hold most of the seats in the House of Commons and need to retain them to stand any chance of holding onto power in the Oct. 21 election.