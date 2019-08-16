30-year yield climbs as U.S. Treasury considers ultra-long bonds

The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield surges almost 8 basis points to 2.048% after news that the Treasury Department is reaching out to assess the market demand for a potential Treasury ultra-long bond.

Refers to 50-year or 100-year bonds.

The outreach is part of an ongoing and periodic review of potential products, Bloomberg reports, citing a Treasury statement.

No decision has been made on whether to issue such a product.

On Wednesday, the 30-year yield fell to under 2.0%.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, TBF, EDV, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, UBT, SPTL, DLBS, VUSTX, TYBS, DLBL-OLD, OPER