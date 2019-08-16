Husky to resume full production at Atlantic Canada's White Rose field

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) says it is set to resume full production at its White Rose field off the coast of Newfoundland & Labrador, which was shut down last year after an oil spill.

Husky says output from White Rose will ramp up to reach full rates of ~20K bbl/day, net to the company, by early next week; Husky owns 72.5% of the field and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) owns the rest.

Last year's spill of 1,572 barrels of oil was the largest ever recorded off the coast of Newfoundland & Labrador, the province's oil regulator said.