Clear Channel Outdoor +7.1% amid insider buying

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) is up 7.1% after hours following a disclosure that a director bought just over $900,000 in shares.

Benjamin Moreland bought 400,000 shares at an average price of $2.2842 yesterday, according to an SEC filing.

That leaves his beneficial ownership at 461,452 shares.

The company's Americas CEO, Scott Wells, disclosed a purchase of 15,000 shares at an average price of $2.3628 from Wednesday. That settles his beneficial ownership at 587,356 shares.

And Chief Financial Officer Brian Coleman bought 20,000 shares at $2.4426 each on Wednesday, leaving him with 139,727.