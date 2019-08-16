BAML shakes up chemicals ratings with four downgrades, two upgrades

Aug. 16, 2019 1:58 PM ETDow Inc. (DOW), WLK, AXTA, PPG, VNTR, NTRDOW, WLK, AXTA, PPG, VNTR, NTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Four chemical company stocks are downgraded while two are upgraded at BofA Merrill Lynch, citing a more cautious view of the earnings outlook for stocks with global industrial exposure as risks of U.S. economic contagion from the global macro slowdown are "steadily building."
  • Alongside a downgrade of Dow Inc. (DOW +2.6%) to Underperform from Neutral, BAML analyst Steve Byrne cuts Westlake Chemical (WLK +1.1%) two notches to Underperform from Buy, noting their commodity exposure, downgrades Axalta Coating (AXTA +0.8%) to Neutral from Buy and cuts PPG (PPG +1%) to Underperform from Neutral, citing increased caution about their revenue prospects.
  • On the plus side, Byrne upgrades Venator Materials (VNTR +15.4%) to Buy from Underperform, as he expects earnings growth in 2020 driven by product upgrades and productivity initiatives, and raises Nutrien (NTR +1.9%) to Neutral from Underperform, seeing the ag stock as a potentially effective defensive play.
