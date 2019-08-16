Enbridge seeks partial Texas Eastern pipeline return by Aug. 24-26

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says it expects to return one pipe to service by Aug. 24-26 on its Texas Eastern natural gas system in Kentucky that shut after an explosion on an adjacent line earlier this month.

Texas Eastern has three lines - Line 10, 15 and 25 - between its Danville and Tompkinsville compressors in Kentucky that comprise the full system; the blast occurred on Line 15 near Danville.

ENB says it expects to return Line 25 to service during the Aug. 24-26 period, which would allow 800K cf/day of gas to flow through the area, and plans to complete work on Line 10 by late August or early September.

While the company plans to replace portions of Lines 10 and 25 in the vicinity of the incident, it is still assessing the entire length of Line 15 from Uniontown, Pa., to Kosciusko, Miss.

ENB must receive permission from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to restart any of the lines.