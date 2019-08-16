Texas well completions decline 12% through July

The number of oil and gas wells in Texas readied for production fell nearly 12% Y/Y during the first seven months of this year, completing 5,749 wells through the end of July vs. 6,514 in the same period last year, according to the Texas Railroad Commission.

Permits to drill new wells in the state also have declined so far this year, falling 14% to 7,166 in the first seven months from 8,330 last year.

The declines have hurt companies that provide hydraulic fracturing and other energy services (NYSEARCA:OIH): Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) shares fell this week to a record low $10.96, less than half its peak of $23.90 in May 2018, and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) tumbled to a near-record low $10.91, 57% below its April 2019 peak.

