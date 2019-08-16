Brazil's CPFL Energia eyeing Cemig, CEO says

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) is in an expansion phase that could include the purchase of fellow Brazilian utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), CPFL CEO Gustavo Estrella tells Reuters.

"Cemig is in the same region as CPFL, so it's an asset that we would have to look at and evaluate," Estrella says.

"The size of CPFL and the size of our shareholder should give an indication on the scale of the company's ambitions. So we don't rule out any potential assets," Estrella says; the company's controlling shareholder is State Grid Corp. of China.