PG&E to stay in charge of Chapter 11 exit plan, judge rules

The judge overseeing PG&E's (NYSE:PCG) bankruptcy case says he will allow the company to hold on to sole rights to devise a Chapter 11 exit plan.

Judge Montali turned down requests from two groups of creditors who had gathered billions of dollars in financial commitments to back their own Chapter 11 exit proposals for PG&E.

PG&E earlier this week outlined a Chapter 11 exit strategy to be filed by Sept. 9 in a bid to keep the company's fate in its own hands, arguing it needed to keep control to head off a bankruptcy court brawl among rival plan proponents that would delay the proceedings.

The judge agreed, citing the need to speed the bankruptcy case along and to get money to fire victims.