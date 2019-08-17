Nutriband readies equity offering ahead of Nasdaq uplisting

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Nutriband (OTCQB:NTRB) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a public offering of common stock and warrants. Prices, volumes and terms have yet to be determined.

The Orlando, FL-based pharma firms develops transdermal drug products. Lead candidate is an abuse-deterrent transdermal fentanyl for the management of chronic pain that it says is more abuse-deterrent than currently available fentanyl patches. Net proceeds from the offering will fund preclinical and clinical development.

Shares currently trade on the OTCQB Venture Market. The company has applied for uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.