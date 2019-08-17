Satsuma Pharmaceuticals readies IPO

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an $86M IPO.

The South San Francisco, CA-based biopharmaceutical firm develops treatments for migraine. Lead candidate is STS101, a drug-device combo of a proprietary dry powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE) that is self-administered via a pre-filled, single-use nasal delivery device.

DHE acts as a vasoconstrictor (narrows the blood vessels in the brain) which is correlated with the relief of migraine headache. Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) currently markets a nasal spray formulation under the brand name Migranal. Q2 sales were $13M.

2019 Financials (6 mo.): Operating Expenses: $9.1M (+168%); Net Loss: ($9.1M) (-167%); Cash Burn: ($11.1M) (-184%).