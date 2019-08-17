U.S. set to grant another Huawei extension

The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to extend a reprieve given to Huawei Technologies that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from U.S. companies so that it can service existing customers, Reuters reports.

The "temporary general license" will be extended for Huawei for 90 days by renewing an agreement set to lapse on August 19.

Out of $70B that Huawei spent buying components in 2018, some $11B went to U.S. firms including Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).