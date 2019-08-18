Johnson ramps up Brexit warnings - Telegraph

"This week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Germany and France to insist to Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, that Parliament cannot stop Brexit," according to The Sunday Telegraph.

"Johnson is expected to tell them that they have two months to agree a deal acceptable to the cabinet and parliament, without which the U.K. will exit without an agreement on Halloween."

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP