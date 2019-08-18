Employee lending for new SoftBank fund

Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) plans to lend up to $20B to its employees to buy stakes in its second $38B giant venture-capital fund, WSJ reports, saying loans will carry interest rates of about 5%,

Note that SoftBank did the same thing for its first $100B Vision Fund that launched in 2017, though that only included about $8B of employee money.

While it's an unusually close relationship, executives believe this will make employees more accountable because fund investments "can be canceled if a manager leaves or is found to have done a reckless deal."