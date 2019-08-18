When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong?

Hong Kong's political unrest is posing a dilemma for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) on the timing of its planned $15B listing in the city, potentially the world's biggest of the year.

It was most likely to launch the offering as early as the third quarter, sources told Reuters, and late August, after its first-quarter earnings, was widely viewed as the most likely window.

But not a word was mentioned on the Hong Kong listing when Alibaba released estimate-beating earnings on Thursday nor did it come up in the hour-long discussion with analysts after the results.