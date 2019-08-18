White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan

The Trump administration has informally green lit a potential major arms sale to Taiwan involving dozens of new Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) F-16V fighter jets, according to administration and Capitol Hill sources.

The fighter jet sale had been in limbo as the White House directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to hold off, fueling speculation that President Trump planned to use it as a bargaining chip in ongoing trade negotiations with China.

The move follows the July approval of up to $2B in Abrams tanks for Taiwan - a development that drew swift criticism from Beijing.