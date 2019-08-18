Some Airbnb financials ahead of public foray

Airbnb (AIRB) is readying a listing for the first half of 2020, according to the WSJ, which also disclosed several of the home-sharing group's financials.

Strong first quarter performance got a boost from the 91M nights reserved on the platform, which amounted to $9.4B in total bookings, up 31% from the same period the year before. It also had about $3.5B in cash on its balance sheet as of March 31 and reported a 40% revenue growth rate in 2018 compared with the previous year.

Airbnb hasn't yet decided if it will pursue a traditional IPO or if it will follow the unconventional path of Spotify and Slack to a direct listing.