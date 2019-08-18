Weibo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $434.79M (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wb has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.