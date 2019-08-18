Estee Lauder Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.53B (+7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, el has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.