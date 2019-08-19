Tech | U.S. Economy | Top News

Trump casts doubt on Huawei reprieve

|About: QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)|By:, SA News Editor

President Trump on Sunday said he doesn't want to do business with China's Huawei after weekend reports suggested the administration was planning to extend a reprieve that allows it to buy parts from U.S. companies.

"I don't want to do business at all because it is a national security threat," he told reporters. "We'll see what happens. I’m making a decision tomorrow."

Out of $70B that Huawei spent buying components in 2018, some $11B went to U.S. firms including Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox